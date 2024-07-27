Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.