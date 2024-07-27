Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,762,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 456,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $117.38 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

