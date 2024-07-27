Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 61.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE CNX opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

