Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $47.57 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

