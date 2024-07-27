Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,562 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $19.76 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

