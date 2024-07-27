Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,153 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $10,994,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $11,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $99.57 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

