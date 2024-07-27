Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 363 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CMC opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

