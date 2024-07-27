Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 882 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

PDCO opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

