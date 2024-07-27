Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.17.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

