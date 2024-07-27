Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 27,750 shares traded.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

