Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $21.36. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 204,183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.