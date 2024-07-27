Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $56.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

