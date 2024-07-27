Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.45.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total transaction of $2,620,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,882,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

