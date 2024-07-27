Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
