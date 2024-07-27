Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 1-Year High at $326.76

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.76 and last traded at $326.76, with a volume of 8174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.17.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.83%.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Morningstar
In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
