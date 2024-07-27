Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9,771.37

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,771.37 ($126.38) and traded as low as GBX 9,550 ($123.51). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,575 ($123.84), with a volume of 436 shares traded.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,717.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,771.37. The company has a market cap of £373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 275 ($3.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,320.64%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.