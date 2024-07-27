Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.88.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.2 %

COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.