Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 138,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97,682 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

