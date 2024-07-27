Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $95.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

