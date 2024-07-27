Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.67. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.
Mullen Group Stock Up 11.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.