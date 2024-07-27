Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.33.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.02.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.