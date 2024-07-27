Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

