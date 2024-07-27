Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.69 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

