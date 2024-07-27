Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

