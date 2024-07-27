MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of MV Oil Trust worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

MVO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

