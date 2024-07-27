Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 27th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $67.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

