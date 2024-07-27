Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 31612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

