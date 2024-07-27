National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ FY2025 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
