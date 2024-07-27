National Bankshares Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

