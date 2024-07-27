Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.73 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.