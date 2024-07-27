Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.73 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.
About Naturgy Energy Group
