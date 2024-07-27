Needham & Company LLC Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $86.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

