Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
About Nektan
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
