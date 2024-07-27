Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.77

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.77 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 7844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Nelnet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

