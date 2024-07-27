Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,807 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.33 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

