NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 16th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NEE stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

