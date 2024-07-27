NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.