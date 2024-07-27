Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Nextracker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

