NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $71.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 1930106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 3,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.