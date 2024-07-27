NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Down 7.5%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 108,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 161,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$119.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Chang bought 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

