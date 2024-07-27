Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $442.12, but opened at $460.93. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $464.77, with a volume of 78,048 shares.
The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.41. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.46.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
