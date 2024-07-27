Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $156,179. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.