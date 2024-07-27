NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.81 and traded as high as C$5.18. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 303,811 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

