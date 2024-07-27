Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 13.3%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67). 528,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 115,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.59).

Novacyt Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.85. The company has a market cap of £35.24 million, a PE ratio of -136.22 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Novacyt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.