NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.43. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 230,162 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,982 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 353,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

