Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

