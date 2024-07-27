O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

