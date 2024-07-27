O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,437 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

