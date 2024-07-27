O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $149.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.