O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,527,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

