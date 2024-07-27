O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

