O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 286.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

